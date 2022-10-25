UPMC spinoff works with Memorial Sloan Kettering to extract clinical insights from EHRs

UPMC Enterprises spinoff Realyze Intelligence is collaborating with New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to gather data from the unstructured text in patient medical records.

The project, part of the MSK Innovation Hub, aims to extract insights that clinicians and scientists can use to further research and create disease-specific patient summaries.

"By working with MSK Innovation Hub, we have the opportunity to improve the care and quality of life for patients undergoing cancer treatments by ensuring their healthcare team has the most accurate and meaningful information," Realyze President and CEO Aaron Brauser said in an Oct. 24 company news release.

The collaboration will use Realyze's natural language processing and artificial intelligence software to mine the text portion of EHRs in what would be an otherwise costly and time-consuming process.

"The data within the clinical notes of patients' medical records may unlock important scientific and clinical correlations," stated John Philip, senior director of MSK's research support platform.

UPMC Enterprises is the venture capital and innovation arm of Pittsburgh-based UPMC. Memorial Sloan Kettering also has a financial stake in Realyze.