UPMC Enterprises: Key things to know

Pittsburgh-based UPMC, a $24 billion healthcare provider and insurer, has a venture capital arm that focuses on translational sciences and digital solutions, from seed to late-stage companies.

UPMC Enterprises makes use of the clinical expertise of the health system's thousands of providers and the healthcare knowledge of its payer side.

More things to know about UPMC Enterprises, which was founded in 2014 and has invested more than $800 billion as of 2020:

Key companies in its portfolio

Top executives

Brent Burns, executive vice president, leads strategy, commercialization efforts and portfolio management for digital solutions.

Jeanne Cunicelli, president, joined UPMC Enterprises in 2021 after years as a life sciences venture capitalist.

Chris Katz, vice president of consumer digital strategy and operations, is responsible for product strategy and digital transformation for patient-facing technology.

Matthias Kleinz, PhD, senior vice president of translational programs, joined the team in 2017.

Noteworthy headlines about portfolio companies