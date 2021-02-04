UPMC innovation arm spins out digital healthcare quality company: 4 details

Pittsburgh-based UPMC Enterprises, the innovation and commercialization arm of UPMC, has incubated and launched a digital healthcare quality company that uses natural language processing and data analytics to improve value-based care.

Four details:

1. The company, dubbed Astrata, developed cloud-based natural language processing technologies that let payers analyze unstructured clinical data.

2. Astrata's technology helps payers get real-time insights to analyze quality of care and population health against the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set measures, which both government and private health insurers use to align provider compensation.

3. Astrata teamed up with UPMC Health Plan to create and validate its technology, which lets users monitor data and determine their quality rates year-round.

"Over the last two years, UPMC Health Plan abstractors found they can work up to 38 times faster with the implementation of Astrata’s NLP-assisted tools," UPMC Health Plan President and CEO Diane Holder, said in a Feb. 4 news release. "This partnership facilitates a more rapid and accurate flow of thorough, meaningful data between our quality team and our providers."

4. In addition to improving HEDIS operations, Astrata is piloting a real-time natural language processing monitoring platform with UPMC and UPMC Health Plan. The platform will focus first on a HEDIS measure that pinpoints older women with bone fractures who have not received appropriate imaging and intervention for osteoporosis.

