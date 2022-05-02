Hospital mergers and acquisitions: 9 recent deals

Nine deals involving health systems and hospitals have been announced, finalized or called off since April 11.

1. Centura Health acquires 2 hospitals, becomes 19-hospital system

Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health completed the acquisition of St. Elizabeth Hospital and St. Catherine Hospital-Dodge City from Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health, making Centura a 19-hospital system.

2. Steward grows to 6 hospitals in South Florida

Dallas-based Steward Health Care has acquired the property of the former Miami Medical Center from Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Health System.

3. Texas company to take over 2 closed Noble Health hospitals, 9 clinics

Leawood, Kan.-based Noble Health reached an agreement for Wylie, Texas-based company Platinum Team Management to take control of two shuttered hospitals and nine medical clinics, KOMU reported April 21.

4. Kansas hospital exploring deal with Stormont as financial woes mount

Topeka, Kan.-based Stormont Vail Health may partner with the financially struggling Geary Community Hospital after the system's letter of intent was accepted by the hospital and Geary County Commission, WIBW reported April 19.

5. Trinity to become sole owner of MercyOne, acquire CommonSpirit's share

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health and Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health have signed an agreement for Trinity to acquire all MercyOne Health System assets and facilities.

6. Steward acquires 5th Arizona facility

Dallas-based Steward Health Care acquired its fifth facility in Arizona, the physician-led healthcare network said April 19.

7. OSF HealthCare buys assets of shuttered Illinois hospital for $4M

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare completed its purchase of the real estate, medical equipment and other assets of the closed Galesburg (Ill.) Cottage Hospital for $4 million, according to the Galesburg Register-Mail.

8. SUNY Upstate Medical University to buy New York health system

SUNY Upstate Medical University plans to acquire Crouse Health in a move that would shake up the hospital market in Syracuse, N.Y.

9. Hackensack Meridian, Englewood withdraw merger plans

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health and Englewood (N.J.) Health have dropped their merger plans, a spokesperson for Hackensack Meridian told Becker's.