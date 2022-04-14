SUNY Upstate Medical University to buy New York health system

SUNY Upstate Medical University plans to acquire Crouse Health in a move that would shake up the hospital market in Syracuse, N.Y.

Under the proposed combination, which will need state approval, Syracuse-based Crouse Health will become part of the Upstate Medical University Health System, also based in Syracuse.

The combined organization would have 13,000 employees, 1,200 licensed inpatient hospital beds and offer more than 70 specialties.

The two organizations said the goal is to create a highly integrated system to improve quality of care and care access.

"Our combined expertise will enable us to deliver high quality, seamless patient care for Central New York and preserve jobs as we continue to benefit the economic health of the region," said Mantosh Dewan, MD, president of Upstate Medical University. "Building upon our combined strengths will be a significant step in shaping the future growth of the region's only academic medical center as we expand educational and training opportunities for the medical professionals of tomorrow."

The acquisition, if approved, would leave Syracuse with two hospital systems — Upstate and St. Joseph's Health, according to syracuse.com.