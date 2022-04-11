Hackensack Meridian, Englewood withdraw merger plans

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health and Englewood (N.J.) Health have dropped their merger plans, a spokesperson for Hackensack Meridian told Becker's.

The decision comes after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit affirmed the order of the district court to block the deal on March 22.

The Federal Trade Commission challenged the deal in 2020, arguing it would give Hackensack Meridian control of three of the six hospitals in Bergen County and raise healthcare costs, nj.com reported March 22. U.S. Circuit Judge D. Michael Fisher agreed the acquisition would raise prices.

The systems had said merging some operations would bring savings, according to nj.com.

"We firmly believe this merger was in the best interest of our patients and the community at large," Hackensack Meridian told Becker's. "Given the appellate court's decision, the board and leadership of Hackensack Meridian Health have decided not to pursue the merger."