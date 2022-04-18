OSF HealthCare buys assets of shuttered Illinois hospital for $4M

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare completed its purchase of the real estate, medical equipment and other assets of the closed Galesburg (Ill.) Cottage Hospital for $4 million, according to the Galesburg Register-Mail.

OSF HealthCare said it doesn't plan to offer inpatient care at the facility and said that more details will be released "if or when appropriate," according to the report.

Cottage Hospital closed Jan. 8. Leaders at the hospital attributed the closure to CMS' decision to terminate the facility's Medicare contract.