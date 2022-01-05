Hospitals in Texas, Illinois face Medicare termination

Two hospitals — one in Texas and one in Illinois — are slated to lose their Medicare contracts in January.

CMS conducted four surveys of United Memorial Medical Center in Houston last year and is giving the hospital one more chance to correct patient safety issues before terminating its Medicare contract.

Surveyors identified deficiencies at the hospital that "pose an immediate jeopardy to patient health and safety and placed all patients in the facility at risk for likelihood of harm, serious injury, and possible death," reads the Sept. 10 survey report CMS shared with Becker's Hospital Review.

"Despite several opportunities to address their noncompliance, UMMC has failed to ensure the health, safety and well-being of its patients," CMS told Becker's Hospital Review in December.

The agency said it will conduct a final Medicare certification survey before Jan. 11.

Galesburg (Ill.) Cottage Hospital is also facing Medicare termination. The hospital will not receive Medicare reimbursement for inpatient services provided to patients admitted after Jan. 14, CMS said in a termination notice published Dec. 29.

CMS said Galesburg Cottage Hospital is not in compliance with several Medicare rules, including those related to patient rights and nursing services.

Galesburg Cottage Hospital CEO Sanjay Sharma, PhD, hasn't made a public statement regarding the Medicare termination notice, according to The Register-Mail. He did sign court documents filed Jan. 3 seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for three clinics in Galesburg, Monmouth and Knoxville, Ill.

The bankruptcy will allow the corporation that owns the clinics to restructure and ensure its viability, a lawyer representing the clinics in the bankruptcy case told Becker's Hospital Review on Jan. 4. The lawyer said Galesburg Cottage Hospital is not included in the bankruptcy.











