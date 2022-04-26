Steward grows to 6 hospitals in South Florida

Dallas-based Steward Health Care has acquired the property of the former Miami Medical Center from Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Health System.

The acquisition of the acute care hospital expands Steward's reach in South Florida to six hospitals. In August 2021, Steward acquired five hospitals in the region from Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

Steward plans to turn the Miami Medical Center into an adult inpatient facility.

"After a thorough process which included the review of multiple options for the sale of the property, Nicklaus Children's decided to sell to Steward Health," said Matthew Love, president and CEO of Nicklaus Children's. "We look forward to continue [sic] serving children in South Florida and collaborating with Steward, as we do with other health systems in our community."

The hospital facility was initially acquired in 2014 and refurbished by a joint venture involving 60 physicians. When the joint venture didn't meet expectations, the hospital closed in 2017 and Nicklaus Children's purchased the hospital. The facility is still closed.

"We are thrilled to grow our South Florida commitment to patients through the reopening of a hospital once critical to the city of Miami and its residents," said Marisela Marrero, MD, Steward regional president for South Florida.