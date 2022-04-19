Steward acquires 5th Arizona facility

Dallas-based Steward Health Care acquired its fifth facility in Arizona, the physician-led healthcare network said April 19.

Steward purchased Abrazo Mesa (Ariz.) Hospital, an eight-bed microhospital, according to a release shared with Becker's. The facility was renamed Steward Mesa Hospital.

The microhospital offers 24/7 emergency services and inpatient care.

In Arizona, Steward also owns Florence Hospital, Tempe St. Luke's Hospital, Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa and St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center in Phoenix.