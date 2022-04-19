Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Steward acquires 5th Arizona facility

Dallas-based Steward Health Care acquired its fifth facility in Arizona, the physician-led healthcare network said April 19. 

Steward purchased Abrazo Mesa (Ariz.) Hospital, an eight-bed microhospital, according to a release shared with Becker's. The facility was renamed Steward Mesa Hospital. 

The microhospital offers 24/7 emergency services and inpatient care. 

In Arizona, Steward also owns Florence Hospital, Tempe St. Luke's Hospital, Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa and St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center in Phoenix. 

