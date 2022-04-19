Trinity to become sole owner of MercyOne, acquire CommonSpirit's share

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health and Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health have signed an agreement for Trinity to acquire all MercyOne Health System assets and facilities.

Clive, Iowa-based MercyOne has 16 medical centers, 27 affiliate organizations and more than 420 care sites, according to a joint news release. It employs more than 20,000 people.

Trinity and CommonSpirit decided it would be best for MercyOne and the communities it serves for it to have a sole parent company, according to the news release. MercyOne facilities will transition to Trinity's strategies and operations.

The transaction is expected to be finalized this summer.

"True to our shared Catholic mission, our goal is to provide high-quality, compassionate care with the best patient/member experience possible. We will accomplish that goal through a holistic approach, with a range of health services and technologies that are fully connected and coordinated," Mike Slubowski, president and CEO of Trinity Health, said in the news release. "This agreement creates a fully integrated MercyOne to care for more people in a unified way."