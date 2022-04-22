Texas company to take over 2 closed Noble Health hospitals, 9 clinics

Leawood, Kan.-based Noble Health reached an agreement for Wylie, Texas-based company Platinum Team Management to take control of two shuttered hospitals and nine medical clinics, KOMU reported April 21.

Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, Mo., and Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton, Mo., suspended services March 25. Noble Health also furloughed 175 employees April 6. Platinum Team Management told KOMU it will begin the reopening process as soon as possible.

"We're there to keep local, quality healthcare in the area," Platinum Hospitals President Cory Countryman told the station. "Without these hospitals, the local patient population would have to travel an hour from the area to receive healthcare services."

Fulton Mayor Lowe Cannell told KOMU April 19 that Callaway Community Hospital was awaiting $3.7 million in funds from the Health Resources and Services Administration, which could have reopened the facility.