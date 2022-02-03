Hospital M&A update: 6 recent deals

Six transactions involving health systems and hospitals have been announced, finalized or called off in the last two weeks:

1. MyMichigan Health adds 10th hospital, renames it

MyMichigan Health has added its 10th facility, War Memorial Hospital, in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

2. City of Hope completes acquisition of Cancer Treatment Centers of America

Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope now has one of the largest footprints in cancer research and treatment after it completed its acquisition of Cancer Treatment Centers of America, a network of oncology hospitals and outpatient centers.

3. Centura to acquire 2 LifePoint hospitals

Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire two hospitals from Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health: Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan and Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City, Kan.

4. Spectrum, Beaumont merge, launch new health system

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health and Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health are partnering to create a new health system, temporarily called BHSH System, which will launch Feb. 1.

5. Capital Health, Trinity hospital sign agreement for acquisition

Pennington, N.J.-based Capital Health and Trenton, N.J.-based St. Francis Medical Center have signed a definitive agreement to move forward with Capital Health's plan to acquire the Trinity Health hospital.

6. Hoag, Providence split: 5 things to know

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach, Calif., and Providence, a Catholic health system based in Renton, Wash., ended their affiliation.