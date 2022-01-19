Capital Health, Trinity hospital sign agreement for acquisition

Pennington, N.J.-based Capital Health and Trenton, N.J.-based St. Francis Medical Center have signed a definitive agreement to move forward with Capital Health's plan to acquire the Trinity Health hospital.

The two organizations signed a letter of intent in spring 2021, according to a Jan. 19 Capital Health news release.

For the acquisition to occur, the organizations must receive state and regulatory approvals, which can take more than a year.

The acquisition will combine St. Francis' specialized cardiac services with Capital Health's specialized services for neuroscience, trauma, cancer, maternity and orthopedics.

"Over the last several years, as Capital Health has continued to grow and expand its geography, one thing I have been very clear on is our enduring commitment to Trenton," said Al Maghazehe, PhD, president and CEO of Capital Health. "This undertaking demonstrates that and will be complemented by other significant investments Capital Health will make to develop programs focusing on the broader needs of our neighbors, bringing a holistic approach to their well-being. We are truly excited for this next chapter in healthcare for our region."