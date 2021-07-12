Hospital M&A update: 11 recent deals

Eleven transactions involving hospitals and health systems have been announced, finalized or advanced since July 1:

1. 55-bed Maryland hospital explores joining WVU Health System

Garrett Regional Medical Center, a 55-bed hospital in Oakland, Md., will explore becoming a full member of the West Virginia University Health System in Morgantown, the hospital announced July 9.

2. Temple completes purchase of Philadelphia hospital campus

Philadelphia-based Temple University Hospital has finalized the purchase of the former Cancer Treatment Center of America's Philadelphia campus.

3. OHSU Health grows team with Columbia Memorial deal

Oregon Health & Science University in Portland will add 28 providers to its team through a deal with Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria, Ore.

4. American Healthcare System buys North Carolina system out of bankruptcy

Roanoke, Va.-based American Healthcare System has finalized its purchase of Randolph Health, a bankrupt, single-hospital system based in Asheboro, N.C.

5. Baptist, Deaconess team up to operate rural Kentucky hospital

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health and Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System finalized an agreement to jointly operate a rural Kentucky hospital, effective Sept. 1.

6. HCA buys majority stake in Brookdale's home health, outpatient therapy unit

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare finalized a deal to acquire 80 percent of Brookdale Senior Living's hospice, home health and outpatient therapy division.

7. OSF HealthCare adds 15th hospital, renames it

Perry Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Princeton, Ill., has officially joined OSF HealthCare in Peoria, Ill.

8. UVA Health acquires full ownership of 3 hospitals

Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health acquired full ownership of Novant Health UVA Health System, a three-hospital system based in Northern Virginia.

9. UMass Memorial completes acquisition of Massachusetts health system

Harrington HealthCare System, a Southbridge, Mass.-based system comprising a 119-bed hospital, satellite location and three medical office buildings, joined Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Health on July 1.

10. 2 Iowa hospitals combine

Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa, and Fort Madison (Iowa) Community Hospital will become one hospital with two locations.

11. Iowa hospital exits MercyOne affiliation

Mercy Iowa City (Iowa) is ending its affiliation with MercyOne's health network in West Des Moines, Iowa.