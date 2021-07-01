Iowa hospital exits MercyOne affiliation

Mercy Iowa City (Iowa) is ending its affiliation with MercyOne's health network in West Des Moines, Iowa, according to a June 30 report in The Gazette.

The change was made so Mercy Iowa City could work with a larger organization, according to the report.

The hospital's board of trustees is looking for an organization "that can fully integrate Mercy Iowa City" to strengthen its infrastructure, clinical services and purchasing power, according to a staff memo obtained by The Gazette.

In a statement to the publication, a MercyOne spokesperson said, "At this time, MercyOne simply cannot provide that level of integration because we are in the midst of more fully aligning our internal structure."

MercyOne will still manage the hospital as Mercy Iowa City looks for a new affiliate.