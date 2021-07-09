Temple completes purchase of Philadelphia hospital campus

Philadelphia-based Temple University Hospital has finalized the purchase of the former Cancer Treatment Center of America's Philadelphia campus.

The hospital paid $12 million for the buildings, equipment and supplies at the former campus, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported July 9.

Boca Raton, Fla.-based Cancer Treatment Centers of America signed an agreement in March to sell the campus to Temple University Hospital.



"This opens a significant and historic new chapter in our Health System's history — one which speaks to our improving clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, positive financial performance, and long-term strength of our organization," said Michael Young, president and CEO of Temple University Health System and Temple University Hospital.

Temple Health said it is still working to determine the healthcare specialties the campus will house but said it will use the new location to replace the Temple Administrative Services Building as a first step.