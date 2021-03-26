Temple Health to buy cancer hospital

Temple University Hospital, part of Philadelphia-based Temple Health, has signed an agreement to acquire a cancer hospital in Philadelphia from Cancer Treatment Centers of America.

Temple University Hospital and Boca Raton, Fla-based Cancer Treatment Centers of America said they expect the transaction to close by the end of June. The deal requires approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

"Acquisition of these resources will enable us to expand access to Temple Health's outstanding academic medical services to Philadelphia's Juniata Park region and beyond," Michael A. Young, president & CEO of Temple University Health System and Temple University Hospital, said in a news release. "We will identify specific services we plan to offer in that location in the coming months."

