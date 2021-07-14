Georgia health system joins Atrium Health

Rome, Ga.-based Floyd Health System has joined Charlotte, N.C., based Atrium Health, according to a July 14 news release.

The organizations signed a letter of intent in November 2019 to combine. In the announcement, Floyd cited increased financial pressures and competition as reasons for pursuing the combination. The Georgia attorney general signed off on the deal July 12.

Under the deal, Atrium pledged to invest $650 million into Floyd over the next decade. The money will go toward facilities, technology and employee recruitment. A new healthcare foundation also will be established.

"This is a historical milestone in the history of both of our organizations," said Eugene Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health. "We look forward to making significant investments in the health of the communities served by Floyd through working with the dedicated leadership team and talented medical community to implement the latest technological advancements, achieve the best clinical outcomes possible and expand the breadth and depth of services we provide."



With the addition of the Floyd, which has three acute care hospitals, a behavioral health facility and primary and urgent care network, Atrium has 40 hospitals and more than 1,400 care locations in the Carolinas, Alabama and Georgia.



Kurt Stuenkel will remain Floyd's CEO and serve on the executive team of Atrium Health. Mr. Stuenkel will report to Mr. Woods.