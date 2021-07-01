UVA Health acquires full ownership of 3 hospitals

Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health acquired full ownership of Novant Health UVA Health System, a three-hospital system based in Northern Virginia, according to a July 1 announcement.

Previously the health system was jointly owned by Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health and UVA Health. Novant had a 60 percent ownership stake, and UVA had a 40 percent stake.

Now, UVA Health has purchased Novant's 60 percent stake and has full ownership of the three hospitals and outpatient services.

The three hospitals are: Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper (Va.) Medical Center, Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket (Va.) Medical Center and Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center in Manassas, Va.

With the transaction complete, UVA Health has more than 1,000 inpatient beds throughout Virginia.

"As our academic health system expands throughout Virginia, we are able to provide the full range of primary and subspecialty care for patients throughout the Commonwealth," said K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA Health's CEO. "UVA Health will be able to provide greater access to cutting-edge therapies and clinical trials that can lead to better treatments for all in the years to come."