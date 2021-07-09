55-bed Maryland hospital explores joining WVU Health System

Garrett Regional Medical Center, a 55-bed hospital in Oakland, Md., will explore becoming a full member of the West Virginia University Health System in Morgantown, the hospital announced July 9.

The Garrett County Commissioners voted unanimously to sign a nonbinding letter of intent to explore the partnership and start negotiating a final contract.

"The letter of intent allows us to fully explore the terms and conditions that will enable us to successfully partner with WVUHS," said Mark Boucot, Garret Regional president and CEO. "Full membership in the health system will help GRMC grow its services to an even greater level so that patients will not have to travel for specialty care."

Garrett Regional said that the agreement will be structured as a long-term lease of the facility. The county would retain ownership of the facility and WVU Health would create a nonprofit corporation to manage the facility.