Top 10 healthcare companies for social responsibility

Ten healthcare organizations were ranked for scoring high in social responsibility by the Drucker Institute, according to a ranking published in The Wall Street Journal.

For its "Management Top 250" ranking, the Drucker Institute measures organizations in five areas: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility, and financial strength

Twenty-nine of the top 250 organizations are in the healthcare and life sciences sector.

Here are the 10 healthcare organizations that received the highest score for social responsibility:

  1. Merck
    Overall rank: 11

  2. Amgen
    Overall rank: 26

  3. Edwards Lifesciences
    Overall rank: 29

  4. Medtronic
    Overall rank: 43

  5. AbbVie
    Overall rank: 46

  6. Abbott Laboratories
    Overall Rank: 51

  7. Illumina
    Overall rank: 74

  8. Johnson & Johnson
    Overall rank: 9

  9. Eli Lilly
    Overall rank: 39

  10. Pfizer
    Overall rank: 58

