Top 10 healthcare companies for social responsibility

Ten healthcare organizations were ranked for scoring high in social responsibility by the Drucker Institute, according to a ranking published in The Wall Street Journal.

For its "Management Top 250" ranking, the Drucker Institute measures organizations in five areas: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility, and financial strength.

Twenty-nine of the top 250 organizations are in the healthcare and life sciences sector.

Here are the 10 healthcare organizations that received the highest score for social responsibility:

Merck

Overall rank: 11



Amgen

Overall rank: 26



Edwards Lifesciences

Overall rank: 29



Medtronic

Overall rank: 43



AbbVie

Overall rank: 46



Abbott Laboratories

Overall Rank: 51



Illumina

Overall rank: 74



Johnson & Johnson

Overall rank: 9



Eli Lilly

Overall rank: 39



Pfizer

Overall rank: 58





More articles on leadership and management:

6 resources for healthcare leaders on vaccine hesitancy

Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni tapped as FDA's top drug reviewer

American Hospital Association kicks off $1M health equity initiative



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.