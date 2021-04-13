Top 10 healthcare companies for social responsibility
Ten healthcare organizations were ranked for scoring high in social responsibility by the Drucker Institute, according to a ranking published in The Wall Street Journal.
For its "Management Top 250" ranking, the Drucker Institute measures organizations in five areas: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility, and financial strength.
Twenty-nine of the top 250 organizations are in the healthcare and life sciences sector.
Here are the 10 healthcare organizations that received the highest score for social responsibility:
- Merck
Overall rank: 11
- Amgen
Overall rank: 26
- Edwards Lifesciences
Overall rank: 29
- Medtronic
Overall rank: 43
- AbbVie
Overall rank: 46
- Abbott Laboratories
Overall Rank: 51
- Illumina
Overall rank: 74
- Johnson & Johnson
Overall rank: 9
- Eli Lilly
Overall rank: 39
- Pfizer
Overall rank: 58
