Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni tapped as FDA's top drug reviewer

Patrizia Cavazzoni, MD, has been chosen as the permanent director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research at the FDA, the agency's acting commissioner, Janet Woodcock, MD, tweeted April 12.

Dr. Cavazzoni has been interim director since spring 2020.

"Having spent most of my career with CDER, I have a deep appreciation of the role. Dr. Cavazzoni's credentials are of the highest caliber, and I know she will continue to excel in advancing the FDA's public health mission for the benefit of all," Dr. Woodcock stated.

Dr. Cavazzoni joined the FDA in 2018 to serve as deputy director for operations at the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. She was also the acting principal deputy commissioner of food and drugs in early 2019.

