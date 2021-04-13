6 resources for healthcare leaders on vaccine hesitancy

As hospital leaders try to encourage their staff and the community to get the COVID-19 vaccine, they are sometimes met with resistance. From research outlining the most common reasons to experts sharing their insights, here are six resources for healthcare leaders on vaccine hesitancy.

What hospital leaders can learn from 1,300 healthcare employees on vaccine hesitancy

A Washington Post and Kaiser Family Foundation poll included 1,327 healthcare professionals and was nationally representative.

Breaking down vaccine hesitancy: Why 20 million white evangelicals may not want the COVID-19 shot

There are about 41 million white evangelical adults in the U.S., and about 45 percent said that they wouldn't get vaccinated, making them among the least likely demographic groups to do so, according to a late February survey by the Pew Research Center.

Harlem Hospital and vaccine hesitancy in Black communities: 6 takeaways for hospital leaders

About half of eligible staff at New York City-based Harlem Hospital have received a COVID-19 vaccine, reflecting wariness in the Black community and prompting conversations about how leaders can acknowledge these fears while still encouraging vaccination, reports The New York Times.

Employee incentives to get COVID-19 vaccine work better than mandates, expert says

Encouraging employees to get vaccinated through incentives instead of mandates may work better, according to an April 8 CNBC report.

1 in 6 healthcare employees would rather quit than get vaccinated

As COVID-19 vaccines become more readily available, healthcare companies are debating to what extent they should pressure their employees to be immunized, according to an April 5 article published by The Washington Post.

Persuade, don't pressure: How this DC nursing home overcame vaccine hesitancy

Nearly half of the staff at Forest Hills of a nursing home in Washington, D.C., turned down their chance to get vaccinated against COVID-19 when it was first offered to them in January. After months of gentle persuading efforts by the facility's chief executive, 79 percent of staff are now vaccinated, The New York Times reported March 28.

