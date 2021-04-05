Breaking down vaccine hesitancy: Why 20 million white evangelicals don't want the COVID-19 shot

A widely held opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine by white evangelicals in the U.S. is rooted in both religion and a long-standing wariness of mainstream science, and is further intensified by a broader cultural distrust of institutions and gravitation to conspiracy theories, reports The New York Times.

There are about 41 million white evangelical adults in the U.S. About 45 percent said that they wouldn't get vaccinated, making them among the least likely demographic groups to do so, according to a late February survey by the Pew Research Center. The significant size of the community may challenge the nation's ability to recover from the pandemic, reports the Times.

Many high-profile pastors and institutional leaders have endorsed the vaccines, but other leaders, particularly those who have gained stature via social media, have exacerbated fears. Simone Gold, MD, a well-known COVID-19 skeptic charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, told an evangelical congregation in March that they were in danger of being "coerced into taking an experimental biological agent."

A main concern among evangelicals is the vaccine's connection to abortion. Some COVID-19 vaccines were developed and tested using cells derived from the fetal tissue of elective abortions occurring decades ago. The vaccines don't include fetal tissue, and no additional abortions are needed to manufacture the doses. Still, the small connection has escalated online, evolving into false rumors about human remains or fetal DNA being vaccine ingredients.

The method to boost vaccine confidence among white evangelicals is similar to that of other groups, said Julie Morita, MD, the executive vice president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and a former Chicago public health commissioner. She recommends listening to their concerns and questions, and then providing information that they can understand from people they trust.

