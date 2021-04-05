Flu type B circulating more than A this season — 5 CDC FluView takeaways

All states reported minimal flu activity for the ninth consecutive week in a row, according to the CDC's FluView report for the week ending March 27.

Four other updates:

1. FluSurv-NET sites have reported a cumulative hospitalization rate of 0.7 per 100,000 Americans between Oct. 1, 2020, and March 27, 2021.

2. For the third week in a row, the percentage of visits to an outpatient provider for flu-like illness was 0.9 percent for the week ending March 27.

3. No new pediatric flu deaths were reported for the week ending March 27. In total, one pediatric flu death has been recorded for the 2020-21 flu season.

4. Overall, 35.6 percent of positive specimens have been influenza A, while 64.4 percent have been type B.

