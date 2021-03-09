29 best-managed healthcare companies

Healthcare companies hold 29 spots in the top 250 best-managed companies in 2020, according to a ranking by the Drucker Institute published in The Wall Street Journal.

Customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility, and financial strength are five areas used to measure the organizations' performance. Companies received a score from zero to 100.

Twenty-nine best managed healthcare organizations:

1. Johnson & Johnson

Overall rank: 9

Score: 80.5

Change from 2019: Increased 0.6 points



2. Merck

Overall rank: 11

Score: 77.9

Change from 2019: Increased 9.3 points



3. Amgen

Overall rank: 26

Score: 71.5

Change from 2019: Increased 4.9 points



4. Edwards Lifesciences

Overall rank: 29

Score: 71.4

Change from 2019: Increased 0.7 points



5. Eli Lilly

Overall rank: 39

Score: 69

Change from 2019: 4 points



6. Medtronic

Overall rank: 43

Score: 68.6

Change from 2019: 3.4 points



7. AbbVie

Overall rank: 46

Score: 68.4

Change from 2019: Increased 3.2 points



8. Abbott Laboratories

Overall rank: 51

Score: 67.5

Change from 2019: Increased 2.5 points



9. Pfizer

Overall rank: 58

Score: 66.2

Change from 2019: Decreased 1.1 points



10. Intuitive surgical

Overall rank: 72

Score: 64.3

Change from 2019: Decreased 1.1 points



11. Illumina

Overall rank: 74

Score: 64

Change from 2019: Decreased 2.3 points



12. Bristol-Myers Squibb

Overall rank: 82

Score: 63.2

Change from 2019: Decreased 2 points



13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Overall rank: 84

Score: 63.1

Change from 2019: Increased 3.3 points



14. Gilead Sciences

Overall rank: 95

Score: 62.2

Change from 2019: Increased 8.8 points



15. Biogen

Overall rank: 99

Score: 62

Change from 2019: None



16. Boston Scientific

Overall rank: 101 (tie)

Score: 61.9

Change from 2019: None



17. Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Overall rank: 101 (tie)

Score: 61.9

Change from 2019: Increased 2 points



18. ResMed

Overall rank: 105

Score: 61.5

Change from 2019: Increased 2.5 points



19. Becton Dickinson

Overall rank: 115

Score: 60.9

Change from 2019: Increased 4 points



20. Varian Medical Systems

Overall rank: 131

Score: 59.7

Change from 2019: Increased 5.5 points



21. Danaher

Overall rank: 137

Score: 59.3

Change from 2019: Increased 2.1 points



22. Bio-Rad Laboratories

Overall rank: 156

Score: 58.4

Change from 2019: N/A



23. Hologic

Overall rank: 165

Score: 58

Change from 2019: Increased 9.7 points



24. Stryker

Overall rank: 169

Score: 57.8

Change from 2019: Increased 0.8 points



25. Baxter International

Overall rank: 170 (tie)

Score: 57.7

Change from 2019: Increased 2.7 points



26. Thermo Fisher Scientific

Overall rank: 170 (tie)

Score: 57.7

Change from 2019: Increased 5.2 points



27. DexCom

Overall rank: 185

Score: 57

Change from 2019: Increased 12.6 points



28. CVS Health

Overall rank: 201

Score: 56.3

Change from 2019: Increased 2.3 points



29. BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Overall rank: 228

Score: 54.8

Change from 2019: Increased 7.6 points

