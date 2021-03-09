29 best-managed healthcare companies
Healthcare companies hold 29 spots in the top 250 best-managed companies in 2020, according to a ranking by the Drucker Institute published in The Wall Street Journal.
Customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility, and financial strength are five areas used to measure the organizations' performance. Companies received a score from zero to 100.
Twenty-nine best managed healthcare organizations:
1. Johnson & Johnson
Overall rank: 9
Score: 80.5
Change from 2019: Increased 0.6 points
2. Merck
Overall rank: 11
Score: 77.9
Change from 2019: Increased 9.3 points
3. Amgen
Overall rank: 26
Score: 71.5
Change from 2019: Increased 4.9 points
4. Edwards Lifesciences
Overall rank: 29
Score: 71.4
Change from 2019: Increased 0.7 points
5. Eli Lilly
Overall rank: 39
Score: 69
Change from 2019: 4 points
6. Medtronic
Overall rank: 43
Score: 68.6
Change from 2019: 3.4 points
7. AbbVie
Overall rank: 46
Score: 68.4
Change from 2019: Increased 3.2 points
8. Abbott Laboratories
Overall rank: 51
Score: 67.5
Change from 2019: Increased 2.5 points
9. Pfizer
Overall rank: 58
Score: 66.2
Change from 2019: Decreased 1.1 points
10. Intuitive surgical
Overall rank: 72
Score: 64.3
Change from 2019: Decreased 1.1 points
11. Illumina
Overall rank: 74
Score: 64
Change from 2019: Decreased 2.3 points
12. Bristol-Myers Squibb
Overall rank: 82
Score: 63.2
Change from 2019: Decreased 2 points
13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Overall rank: 84
Score: 63.1
Change from 2019: Increased 3.3 points
14. Gilead Sciences
Overall rank: 95
Score: 62.2
Change from 2019: Increased 8.8 points
15. Biogen
Overall rank: 99
Score: 62
Change from 2019: None
16. Boston Scientific
Overall rank: 101 (tie)
Score: 61.9
Change from 2019: None
17. Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Overall rank: 101 (tie)
Score: 61.9
Change from 2019: Increased 2 points
18. ResMed
Overall rank: 105
Score: 61.5
Change from 2019: Increased 2.5 points
19. Becton Dickinson
Overall rank: 115
Score: 60.9
Change from 2019: Increased 4 points
20. Varian Medical Systems
Overall rank: 131
Score: 59.7
Change from 2019: Increased 5.5 points
21. Danaher
Overall rank: 137
Score: 59.3
Change from 2019: Increased 2.1 points
22. Bio-Rad Laboratories
Overall rank: 156
Score: 58.4
Change from 2019: N/A
23. Hologic
Overall rank: 165
Score: 58
Change from 2019: Increased 9.7 points
24. Stryker
Overall rank: 169
Score: 57.8
Change from 2019: Increased 0.8 points
25. Baxter International
Overall rank: 170 (tie)
Score: 57.7
Change from 2019: Increased 2.7 points
26. Thermo Fisher Scientific
Overall rank: 170 (tie)
Score: 57.7
Change from 2019: Increased 5.2 points
27. DexCom
Overall rank: 185
Score: 57
Change from 2019: Increased 12.6 points
28. CVS Health
Overall rank: 201
Score: 56.3
Change from 2019: Increased 2.3 points
29. BioMarin Pharmaceutical
Overall rank: 228
Score: 54.8
Change from 2019: Increased 7.6 points
