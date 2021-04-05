Top 10 healthcare companies for financial strength

Ten healthcare organizations were ranked for scoring high in financial strength by the Drucker Institute, according to a ranking published in The Wall Street Journal.

For its "Management Top 250" ranking, the Drucker Institute measures organizations in five areas: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility, and financial strength.

Twenty-nine of the top 250 organizations are in the healthcare and life sciences sector.

Here are the 10 healthcare organizations that received the highest score for financial strength:

1. Johnson & Johnson

Overall rank: 9

2. Merck

Overall rank: 11

3. Eli Lilly

Overall rank: 39

4. AbbVie

Overall rank: 46

5. Regeneron

Overall rank: 84

6. Biogen

Overall rank: 99

7. Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Overall rank: 101

8. Bio-Rad Laboratories

Overall rank: 156

9. DexCom

Overall rank: 185

10. Amgen



Overall rank: 26

