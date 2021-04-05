Top 10 healthcare companies for financial strength
Ten healthcare organizations were ranked for scoring high in financial strength by the Drucker Institute, according to a ranking published in The Wall Street Journal.
For its "Management Top 250" ranking, the Drucker Institute measures organizations in five areas: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility, and financial strength.
Twenty-nine of the top 250 organizations are in the healthcare and life sciences sector.
Here are the 10 healthcare organizations that received the highest score for financial strength:
1. Johnson & Johnson
Overall rank: 9
2. Merck
Overall rank: 11
3. Eli Lilly
Overall rank: 39
4. AbbVie
Overall rank: 46
5. Regeneron
Overall rank: 84
6. Biogen
Overall rank: 99
7. Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Overall rank: 101
8. Bio-Rad Laboratories
Overall rank: 156
9. DexCom
Overall rank: 185
10. Amgen
Overall rank: 26
More articles on leadership and management:
Wyoming hospital CEO voices support for Medicaid expansion after state's bill fails
Trust in CDC takes hit during pandemic, Rand survey finds
Antelope Valley Hospital board takes vote of total confidence in CEO
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.