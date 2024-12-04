CEO tenures at the 20 largest health systems

Of the 20 largest health systems in the U.S., nearly half of the CEOs assumed their roles in the past four years.

Five leaders were appointed in 2022, followed by four in 2021. This tenure is shorter than the average tenure for healthcare CEOs, which is 7.6 years, according to a report from Crist Kolder Associates.

The systems in this list are in order based on the number of hospitals reported on each system's website. Here are the 20 largest systems in the U.S. and their leaders:

1. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): Sam Hazen has served as CEO since 2019.

2. Veterans Health Administration: Shereef Elnahal, MD, under secretary for health at the Department of Veterans Affairs, has led the system since 2022.

3. CommonSpirit Health (Chicago): Wright Lassiter was named CEO in 2022.

4. Ascension (St. Louis): Joseph Impicciche has served as CEO since 2019.

5. LifePoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.): David Dill was appointed CEO in 2018.

6. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): Michael Slubowski was named CEO in 2019.

7. ScionHealth (Louisville, Ky.): Rob Jay has served as CEO since 2021.

8. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.): Tim Hingtgen has served as CEO since 2021.

9. Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.): Eugene Woods was appointed CEO in 2022 when Advocate Health was formed through the merger of Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health. Prior to that, Mr. Woods was president and CEO of Atrium Health since 2016.

10. Christus Health (Irving, Texas): Ernie Sadau was named president and CEO in 2011.

11. Tenet Healthcare (Dallas): Saum Sutaria, MD, became CEO in 2021.

12. Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas): Pete McCanna was appointed CEO in 2022 and president in 2017.

13. AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.): Terry Shaw has served as president and CEO since 2016.

14. Providence (Renton, Wash.): Rod Hochman, MD, was named president and CEO in 2013. He will retire at the end of 2024 and become CEO emeritus on Jan. 1.

15. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati): John Starcher was appointed president and CEO in 2018, when the system was formed through the merger of Bon Secours Health System and Mercy Health. Prior to that, Mr. Starcher served as president and CEO of Mercy Health.

16. Mercy (Chesterfield, Mo.): Steve Mackin has served as president CEO since 2022.

17. Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): David Entwistle was named president and CEO in 2016.

18. Prime Healthcare (Ontario, Calif.): Prem Reddy, MD, founder, chair and CEO, launched the system in 2001.

19. Indian Health Service (Rockville, Md.): Roselyn Tso has served as director since 2022.

20. UPMC (Pittsburgh): Leslie Davis was named president and CEO in 2021.