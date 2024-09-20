Christus affiliate assuming operations of Steward Texas hospital 

Christus Health Ark-La-Tex, part of Irving, Texas-based Christus Health, is assuming operations of Dallas-based Steward Health Care's Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas.

The affiliate is expected to assume operations of the hospital in the coming weeks to ensure the hospital does not close, according to a Sept. 20 Christus news release.

"We are committed to maintaining access to care in Texarkana, and we are honored to serve with compassion, integrity, dignity and excellence at Wadley Regional Medical Center without interruption," Christus president and CEO Ernie Sadau said in the release.

Christus also announced Sept. 18 that it is taking over the Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Beaumont, Texas, and plans to reopen the facility "in the coming months." Steward closed the hospital in February, stating it was "severely underutilized given the needs in the region."









