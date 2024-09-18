Christus to reopen shuttered Steward hospital 'in the coming months'

Christus Health is taking over the Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Beaumont, Texas, and plans to reopen the facility "in the coming months," according to a Sept. 18 news release shared with Becker's.

Dallas-based Steward Health Care closed the hospital in February because it was "severely underutilized given the needs in the region," spokesperson for Steward told Becker's.

Irving, Texas-based Christus is renovating the nearly six-acre hospital campus, which will include an emergency room, surgical space and medical offices. It will offer the full range of orthopedic care, robotic surgery and emergency care.

"As healthcare needs grow in Southeast Texas and beyond, we continue to expand our services to ensure that area residents have access to the innovative, faith-based care they have come to expect and deserve," Christus President and CEO Ernie Sadau said. "We know consumers have choices as to where they seek care, and finding care close to home is ideal."

Christus did not disclose the cost of the project to Becker's or how many beds the hospital will have.