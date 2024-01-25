Steward Texas medical center closing campus

Port Arthur-based the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, part of Dallas-based Steward Health Care, is closing its Beaumont campus, including its emergency department and all hospital-related services, effective Feb. 2.

"We found that the Beaumont campus was severely underutilized given the needs in the region," Josie Martin, a spokesperson for Steward, said in a statement shared with Becker's.

All care offered at the Beaumont location will be taken in by the center's Port Arthur campus.

TMCST has informed colleagues at regional healthcare facilities and notified local and state regulators along with Beaumont team members about the closure, the statement said.

A physician-owned hospital, the Medical Center of Southeast Texas comprises two locations, the Port Arthur campus and the Beaumont campus that is shutting down, according to its website.