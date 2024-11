40 largest health systems in the US | 2024

Some large health systems grew while others shrunk over the last year, and more consolidation could be ahead.

But changes were minimal in either direction, and the largest health systems this year remain relatively similar to previous years. Becker's compiled a list of the largest health systems in the U.S. based on the number of hospitals reported on the system's website. The data below also includes the change from last year.

Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com to update information on this list.

Note: The list below is not a ranking. Data includes all hospitals within the system.

1. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): 187 hospitals (+3)

2. Veterans Health Administration: 170 hospitals (-2)

3. CommonSpirit Health (Chicago): 137 hospitals (-3)

4. Ascension (St. Louis): 136 hospitals (-4)

5. LifePoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.): 120+ hospitals

6. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): 93 hospitals (-8)

7. ScionHealth (Louisville, Ky.): 92 hospitals (-2)

8. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.): 69 hospitals (-2)

9. Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.): 69 hospitals (+1)

10. Christus Health (Irving, Texas): 61 hospitals

11. Tenet Healthcare (Dallas): 52 hospitals (-9)

12. Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas): 52 hospitals (+1)

13. AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.): 51 hospitals (-1)

14. Providence (Renton, Wash.): 51 hospitals (0)

15. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati): 49 hospitals (+1)

16. Mercy (St. Louis): 49 hospitals (+4)

17. Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 48 hospitals (+2)

18. Prime Healthcare (Ontario, Calif.): 44 hospitals (-1)

19. Indian Health Service (Rockville, Md.): 43 [5 IHS-operated and 9 tribally operated] hospitals

20. UPMC (Pittsburgh): 40 hospitals (0)

21. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.): 40 hospitals (0)

22. UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa): 36 hospitals (-3)

23. Avera Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 36 hospitals (0)

24. Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City): 34 hospitals (+1)

25. Banner Health (Phoenix): 33 hospitals (+3)

26. Ardent Health Services (Nashville, Tenn.): 30 hospitals (0)

27. Texas Health Resources (Arlington): 29 hospitals (0)

28. Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.): 28 hospitals (+1)

29. Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.): 28 hospitals (+2)

30. Great Plains Health Alliance (Wichita, Kan.): 26 hospitals (-9)

31. Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta): 25 hospitals (+2)

32. Community Hospital Corp. (Plano, Texas): 24 hospitals (-4)

33. SSM Health (St. Louis): 23 hospitals (0)

34. Baptist (Memphis, Tenn.): 23 hospitals (+1)

35. Cleveland Clinic: 23 hospitals (+1)

36. Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.): 22 hospitals (0)

37. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.): 22 hospitals (+1)

38. University Hospitals (Cleveland): 21 hospitals (0)

39. Ballad Health (Johnson City, Tenn.): 20 hospitals (-1)

40. Mayo Clinic Health System (Rochester, Minn.): 16 hospitals (0)