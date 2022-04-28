Wright Lassiter III to leave Henry Ford Health for CommonSpirit Health

Wright Lassiter III is leaving his role as president and CEO of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health to lead Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.

On Aug. 1, Mr. Lassiter will take over as CEO of CommonSpirit from Lloyd Dean, according to an April 28 news release. CommonSpirit, a $33.3 billion system, has been searching for its next CEO since Mr. Dean announced his retirement in December 2021 after 22 years at the system.

"CommonSpirit plays a special and indispensable role in communities across America," said Mr. Lassiter in the release. "I'm honored to have the opportunity to lead this organization, which is a driving force for access to high-quality, essential services for all."

Since 2014, Mr. Lassiter has served as the CEO of Henry Ford Health, a five-hospital system with more than 30,000 employees, and also acts as the board chair of American Hospital Association. During Mr. Lassiter's tenure at Henry Ford, the organization rebranded and signed a 30-year partnership with Michigan State University in East Lansing on healthcare, socioeconomic and educational goals.

With Mr. Lassiter's pending departure, Henry Ford has selected Bob Riney, COO and president of healthcare operations, to lead the organization during the transition and assist with the search for Mr. Lassiter's permanent successor.

"It has been an honor to work alongside both Wright [Lassister] and Bob [Riney] and I am grateful for their service," David Breen, chair of the Henry Ford board of directors, said in an April 28 news release. "Wright is a visionary, innovative and courageous leader. His contributions have well positioned Henry Ford Health for the future of serving our communities. And Bob's 40-plus year legacy with Henry Ford has been marked by an unwavering and selfless commitment to serving patients, team and community members. I want to thank Bob for his steadfast leadership during this transition."

In a letter to the staff, Mr. Lassiter called it an honor to lead Henry Ford Health.

"It has been said that when you need heroism at scale, when you are faced with a seemingly insurmountable challenge, when others say 'no,' you come to Henry Ford," he said. "I found this to be true — every day. I am incredibly proud of the transformative work we have done together in and across communities in Michigan and far beyond. I have no doubt that the influence and impact of Henry Ford will continue to grow and flourish long after my final day here."