Henry Ford Health rebrands: 3 things to know

Henry Ford Health System dropped "system" from its name and launched a rebrand, the Detroit-based health system said in a March 22 news release. Here are three things to know:

Eliminating the word "system" emphasizes the word "health" and Henry Ford Health's dedication to its patients' health journeys, according to the release.



"The word 'system' creates formality and creates a sense of brick and mortar as opposed to a broader vision ... that didn't resonate with consumers as much," Wright Lassiter III, Henry Ford Health's president and CEO, told the Detroit Free Press.



Henry Ford Health unveiled a new logo that no longer features Henry Ford's signature or the Ford oval. Mr. Lassiter said the new logo, which features three shades of blue, is cleaner and easier to read on a sign or billboard. The health system said its largest facilities will upgrade to the new name and logo first, with others following in a phased approach "spanning the next several years," the release said.



To solidify its new brand identity, the health system is launching an omnichannel ad campaign titled "I Am Henry." The campaign features stories from Henry Ford Health patients, employees and community partners. The campaign's 60-second anthem spot will debut during the NCAA Tournament, according to the Free Press.