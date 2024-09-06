Average CEO tenure for healthcare vs. other industries

The average tenure for healthcare CEOs is 7.6 years, according to a Crist Kolder Associates report. This is in line with the average CEO tenure across all industries — 7.4 years.
The report measures C-suite executive turnover from Fortune 500 and S&P 500 companies. The 21st annual report contains data through Aug. 1.
Here's how other industries' average CEO tenures stack up:
1. Financial: 9.3 years
2. Technology: 9.1 years
3. Services: 8.0 years
4. Healthcare: 7.6 years
5. Consumer: 6.2 years
6. Industrial: 6.1 years
7. Energy: 4.8 years