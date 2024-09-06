Average CEO tenure for healthcare vs. other industries

The average tenure for healthcare CEOs is 7.6 years, according to a Crist Kolder Associates report. This is in line with the average CEO tenure across all industries — 7.4 years.

The report measures C-suite executive turnover from Fortune 500 and S&P 500 companies. The 21st annual report contains data through Aug. 1.

Here's how other industries' average CEO tenures stack up:

1. Financial: 9.3 years

2. Technology: 9.1 years

3. Services: 8.0 years

4. Healthcare: 7.6 years

5. Consumer: 6.2 years

6. Industrial: 6.1 years

7. Energy: 4.8 years