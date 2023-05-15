Why 9 hospitals have been at risk of losing CMS funding

When emergency situations arise in hospitals that threaten the health and safety of individuals and patients, CMS can place a facility in "immediate jeopardy" and threaten to pull funding for programs such as Medicare or Medicaid in an effort to address any issues.

Here are nine hospitals or health systems that have been at risk of losing CMS funding over the last year due to noncompliance with the agency's policies:

St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale, Wash., has regained compliance with CMS regulations following investigations into staffing issues, patient rights and quality assessment issues that began last fall. The issues came to a head in October, when an emergency department charge nurse called 911 to get patient care assistance from the fire department. After a follow-up investigation in February and further corrective actions, the facility is back in compliance and was notified of the new status by CMS, the Kitsap Sun reported May 14.

Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center has been at risk of losing its Medicare contract three times in the last year. The medical center received its first immediate jeopardy citation last summer following three safety incidents in early 2022, two of which resulted in patients' deaths. By August, the hospital was no longer in danger of losing its Medicare contract. In October, the hospital received a second immediate jeopardy citation for potential violations of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. In March, the hospital received its third immediate jeopardy citation from CMS after the agency identified numerous care deficiencies, including "inappropriate encounters" between a nurse and a patient. On April 6, CMS rescinded the facility's immediate jeopardy status, the hospital confirmed with Becker's.

Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa, Okla., was threatened with the loss of Medicare and Medicaid/CHIP funding in April after the five-hospital system refused to put out a sacred candle burning in a hospital chapel, which is in accordance with its Catholic faith. The Joint Commission said the flame violated patient safety policy in February and told the health system to extinguish it, a decision later affirmed by CMS. Following the threat of a religious liberties lawsuit from the system in May, CMS is no longer pursuing the matter.

The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City was notified by CMS in April that two major incidents with patients last year caused "immediate jeopardy conditions," which led to it "placing the health and safety of all patients at risk." CMS launched the investigation after it had received reports that the health system and its facility in Joplin, Mo., may have violated the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act. The health system has taken steps toward coming into compliance and no further enforcement measures are being taken, according to CMS.

John Muir Health's Walnut Creek (Calif.) Medical Center saw four preventable pediatric patient deaths since 2014 in the intensive care unit, prompting a surprise visit from state investigators in January. A CMS statement of deficiencies found the hospital failed to define certain conditions and procedures that would require a patient to be transferred for more intensive care. The hospital implemented a corrective action plan in April and no longer faces disruption to its Medicare funding.

Oregon Health and Science University Hospital in Portland was placed in immediate jeopardy status after a fire broke out in an operating room in December, causing minor patient injuries. The incident prompted a CMS investigation in January and a corrective action plan from the hospital, which was approved and validated by the agency on Jan. 23, thereby lifting the jeopardy status.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C., was at risk of losing Medicare funding in June after state inspectors identified deficiencies regarding patient rights, nursing services, emergency services, quality assessment and performance improvement. Many of the care issues were related to nursing shortages at the hospital, which caused long wait times in the emergency room. CMS accepted Novant Health's plan of correction in August and the hospital was in compliance shortly after.

University of North Carolina Medical Center in Chapel Hill was threatened with the loss of Medicare funding in June after state inspectors found the hospital failed to meet four conditions of participation in the Medicare program, including infection control and patients' rights. UNC was required to submit a plan of correction to CMS by July 23 and is now in compliance with regulations.

Eleanor Slater Hospital in Cranston, R.I., was at risk of losing Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements for putting patients in "immediate jeopardy," according to CMS in May 2022. The agency said it had received acceptable plans for correction for many deficiencies cited in a January report, but unannounced visits in March and April 2022 found additional noncompliance issues. Details of those incidents were not disclosed, but previous issues included failure to complete required observation and safety checks for 17 patients, failure to provide necessary supervision to maintain safety, and failure to monitor patients placed in restraint devices to ensure physical and psychological needs were met. In August, CMS found that the deficiencies had been corrected, according to the Providence Business Journal.





