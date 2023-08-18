Duke Lifepoint Hospital back in full CMS compliance

Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center is in full compliance with CMS' conditions of participation, a hospital spokesperson told Becker's Aug. 18

In March, the hospital received its third immediate jeopardy citation in under a year. CMS identified numerous care deficiencies during a February investigation. The CMS investigation cited two "inappropriate encounters" between a male nurse and a female psychiatric patient on Jan. 16, which staff reported to the supervisor. Another incident involved a man scheduled for a CT scan. He was given contrast dye against his physician's orders, and the dye damaged his kidneys and made him dependent on dialysis.

The hospital had its immediate jeopardy designation removed in May and is now back in full compliance, the spokesperson said. This comes after a recent survey and confirms that the hospital's Medicare contract remains in place.

"We are thankful for our dedicated team and their work and support toward implementing processes to achieve compliance," the spokesperson told Becker's. "We remain committed to maintaining these processes and to continuing to improve how we serve Wilson and surrounding communities."

Duke LifePoint, a joint venture between Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health and Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health, owns 80 percent of Wilson Medical Center. The Healthcare Foundation of Wilson owns the remaining 20 percent.





