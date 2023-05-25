Duke LifePoint hospital no longer in immediate jeopardy

Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center has successfully had its immediate jeopardy designation removed, a spokesperson told Becker's.

CMS issued the citation after identifying numerous care deficiencies during a February investigation. The CMS investigation cited two "inappropriate encounters" between a male nurse and a female psychiatric patient on Jan. 16, which staff reported to the supervisor. Another incident involved a man scheduled for a CT scan. He was given contrast dye against his physician's orders, and the dye damaged his kidneys and made him dependent on dialysis. The hospital was given until April 7 to correct the issues.

"Surveyors were on site the week of April 3 to conduct a follow-up survey on our plan of corrective action," Jessie Nunery, director of marketing and communications at the hospital, told Becker's. "Upon completion of the survey, the recommendation was made to CMS that our immediate jeopardy designation be removed due to the amount of progress within the action plans and tangible results specifically related to nursing services, radiology services and quality assurance. We anticipate a formal notification from CMS within the coming weeks. We are proud of the amount of work our team is doing to address and correct these issues and will continue following our protocols and monitoring of the corrections we have in place."

Duke LifePoint, a joint venture between Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health and Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health, owns 80 percent of Wilson Medical Center. The Healthcare Foundation of Wilson owns the remaining 20 percent.