Hospital where nurse called 911 regains CMS compliance

Silverdale, Wash.-based St. Michael Medical Center has regained compliance with CMS regulations following an investigation into staffing issues, patient rights and quality assessment issues, according to a May 14 report from the Kitsap Sun.

The facility's struggles came to a head in October 2022 when Kelsay Irby, RN, an emergency department charge nurse, called 911 to get assistance from the fire department in helping with patient care while the facility was overwhelmed and operating with 50 percent of its normal staff.

In initial investigations in the fall of 2022, CMS found it was not in compliance in several areas related to health and safety. Then, a February 2023 follow-up investigation revealed St. Michael Medical Center still had not fully corrected the "deficiencies" the agency found and determined it remained not in compliance.

A CMS spokesperson told the news outlet in March 2023 that St. Michael Medical Center "would have the opportunity to demonstrate corrective action prior to a possible termination date of April 28."

Now, after further corrective actions, the facility is said to be back in compliance and was notified of the new status by CMS.

"We've made significant progress on streamlining emergency department processes, through implementing the Virginia Mason Production System and other improvements, such as co-locating a triage nurse at the registration desk to more quickly assess and triage patients based on their acuity," a statement from the hospital to Kitsap Sun read.