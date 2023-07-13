Deficiencies led to patient death at California hospital: State probe

Deficiencies at California Medical Center in Los Angeles led to the death of a patient hours after she had a C-section in March, according to a newly released investigation from state regulators.

The findings are from a survey the California Department of Public Health completed in April and authorized by CMS. According to the investigation, the hospital, owned by Dignity Health, missed signs that the patient was bleeding internally. This led to the patient returning to the operating room four hours later for suspected internal bleeding. She died later that day and an autopsy indicated her cause of death as post cesarean section hemorrhage. More than a dozen deficiencies were listed in the report, including that the hospital did not adequately maintain a quality assessment and performance improvement program.

CMS issued the facility an immediate jeopardy citation, which was later removed after the hospital submitted a plan to correct deficient practices.

"I would like to express my deepest sympathy to the family for their unimaginable loss," California Medical Center President Alina Moran said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. "When there is an unexpected patient care outcome, we conduct a review of the care that was provided and work to identify opportunities for improvement."

"As part of our process, we have met with the family and shared the changes we have made and are making in order to prevent similar incidents … the safety of our patients remains our highest priority."

A hospital spokesperson told the news outlet it did not receive any fines related to the deficiencies.