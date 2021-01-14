New CEO named for AdventHealth's Central Florida division

Randy Haffner was tapped as president and CEO of AdventHealth's Central Florida Division, which is based in Orlando, according to a Jan. 14 news release.

Mr. Haffner will begin his new role Feb. 1. He replaces Daryl Tol, who resigned.

"I've known Randy for many years and one of the qualities I admire most about him is his commitment to lead with and through our mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ," Terry Shaw, president and CEO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, said in the release. "His rich leadership experience, coupled with having served in the Central Florida division before, will serve him well as he steps into this role and continues to expand the delivery of faith-based, whole-person care to the communities we serve in Central Florida."

Mr. Haffner is senior executive vice president for AdventHealth and leads the multistate division, which comprises 20 campuses in eight states. AdventHealth said he also provides executive oversight for its leadership institute and is chair of the committee responsible for the organization's EHR transition to Epic. Before his current role, he served as CEO for Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver; president of Centura Health's South Denver Operating Group; president and CEO of AdventHealth Orlando; and president and CEO of AdventHealth Fish Memorial in Orange City, Fla.

In his new role, Mr. Haffner will oversee 18 campuses in seven counties, said AdventHealth.

