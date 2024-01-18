Health systems, hospitals getting new IT execs

Here are five hospitals and health systems appointing new IT executives to their teams, as reported by Becker's since Dec. 12:
- Bozeman (Mont.) Health named Vasanth Balu as its new CIO.
- New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health named Kristin Myers to the role of chief digital officer. This is the health system's first chief digital officer.
- Buffalo, N.Y.-based Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center named George T. 'Buddy' Hickman as its new chief digital and information officer.
- Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare named Tina Haskins Smith as its new senior vice president and chief information officer.
- UC San Diego Health named Karandeep Singh, MD, as its inaugural chief health artificial intelligence officer, a newly created C-suite role for the health system.