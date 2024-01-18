Health systems, hospitals getting new IT execs

Naomi Diaz -

Here are five hospitals and health systems appointing new IT executives to their teams, as reported by Becker's since Dec. 12:

  1. Bozeman (Mont.) Health named Vasanth Balu as its new CIO. 

  1. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health named Kristin Myers to the role of chief digital officer. This is the health system's first chief digital officer.

  2. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center named George T. 'Buddy' Hickman as its new chief digital and information officer.

  3. Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare named Tina Haskins Smith as its new senior vice president and chief information officer.

  4. UC San Diego Health named Karandeep Singh, MD, as its inaugural chief health artificial intelligence officer, a newly created C-suite role for the health system.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles