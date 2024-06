HCA's latest leadership moves

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has recently made several executive changes within its hospitals.

The following executive moves have been reported by Becker's since June 11:

1. Jake Taylor was named COO of Ogden (Utah) Regional Medical Center.

2. Kirk McCarty, MSN, RN, was appointed CEO of Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan.

3. Alejandro (Alex) Romero was selected as CEO of Las Palmas Medical Center in El Paso, Texas.

4. Lori Merritt was named vice president of operations for Kissimmee-based HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.

5. Scott Davis was named CEO of HCA Healthcare's Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colo.

6. Matthew Sartorius was named COO of Medical City Fort Worth (Texas).

7. Andy Kelly was named CFO of Medical City Frisco (Texas).