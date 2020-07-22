9 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported in the last week.

The executives are listed alphabetically.

1. Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, Neb., named Chanda Chacón president and CEO.

2. Gary,Ind.-based Methodist Hospitals named Matt Doyle president and CEO.

3. Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Mo., has named Troy Greer CEO, effective Sept. 1, according to the Missourian.

4. Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth named David Klein, MD, CEO, effective Sept. 1.

5. Ed Lovern was tapped to serve as health system president and CEO of Ascension Saint Agnes in Baltimore.

6. Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital CEO Kelly Mather will leave her position to become CEO of BayHealth, a joint venture of UCSF Health in San Francisco and Walnut Creek, Calif.-based John Muir Health.

7. Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System chose Dave Molmen to serve as interim CEO following the departures of CEO Brad Wehe and CFO Sara Lusignan.

8. Kittson Healthcare in Hallock, Minn., named Gabriel Mooney CEO, according to the Kittson County Enterprise.

9. Navicent Health President and CEO Ninfa Saunders, DHA, MSN, is retiring from the Macon, Ga.-based system.

