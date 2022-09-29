6 chief human resources officers on the move

Here are six hospital and health system chief human resources officer moves that have been reported by Becker's this year.

1. Ekta Vyas, PhD, was named chief human resources officer of Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC.

2. Tammy Saunaitis was selected as the new chief human resources officer of Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System.

3. Hassan Mirza was selected as the new chief human resources officer at San Ramon (Calif.) Regional Medical Center.

4. Sarah Colley was named senior vice president and chief human resources officer of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis, Tenn.

5. Lisa Knothe was named vice president and chief human resources officer of RWJBarnabas Health's Children's Specialized Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J.

6. Susan Lara Willars was named senior vice president and chief human resources officer of Phoenix-based Valleywise Health.