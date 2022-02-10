Arizona health system names chief human resources officer

Valleywise Health has chosen Susan Lara Willars as senior vice president and chief human resources officer, the Phoenix-based health system said Feb. 10.

Ms. Lara Willars brings more than 25 years of healthcare human resources experience to the role.

Most recently, she worked in Austin, Texas, where she led human resources operations for Central Health, a public healthcare district, as well as CommUnityCare Health Centers, a federally qualified health center, and Sendero Health Plans, a nonprofit, community-based health plan, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Lara-Willars also was vice president of human resources for Mission (Texas) Regional Medical Center.