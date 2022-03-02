Methodist Le Bonheur names chief human resources officer

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis, Tenn., has tapped Sarah Colley as senior vice president and chief human resources officer.

Ms. Colley previously served as vice president and chief human resources officer of Pensacola, Fla.-based Baptist Health Care, according to a March 1 news release. She also was senior vice president of human resources of Regional One Health in Memphis.

"The needs of the modern workforce have evolved in the last two years, creating more opportunities for us as employers to further strengthen our people strategy, which includes our employees' health, wellness and overall quality of life," Monica Wharton, executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Methodist Le Bonheur, said in the release. "Sarah brings valuable experience and thoughtful insights to attract, retain and engage a diverse, world-class and multigenerational team. Her extensive career in human resources will energize and empower our associates as we continuously strive to deliver innovative, exceptional patient care."

Methodist Le Bonheur has about 13,000 employees.