46 COO moves in 2020

The following hospital and health system COO moves were reported this year.

The executives below are listed alphabetically.

1. Billings (Mont.) Clinic named Mary Albers COO.

2. Erin Asprec was chosen as Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System's executive vice president and COO.

3. Jason Bernd was named president and COO of Novant Health Matthews (N.C.) Medical Center.

4. Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System named Rick Braun COO, according to the Olean Times Herald.

5. Cleveland-based University Hospitals named Eric Beck, DO, system COO.

6. Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health named Craig Carmichael president and COO of Northwest Hospital in Randallstown, Md.

7. Lifespan, a nonprofit health system based in Providence, R.I., named Todd Conklin executive vice president and COO.

8. Island Hospital in Anacortes, Wash., named Elise Cutter COO, according to goskagit.com.

9. Tony DeDominico, RN, MSN, was named COO of Austin, Texas-based Ascension Seton Northwest.

10. Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, Okla., named Zach Dietze COO, according to the Tulsa World.

11. Richelle Webb Dixon was tapped to serve as senior vice president and COO of Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

12. Jonesboro, Ark.-based NEA Baptist Health System named Melanie Edens COO.

13. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health tapped James Garvey as executive vice president and COO.

14. Ryan Geib was named COO of Mercy Hospital Fort Smith (Ark.).

15. Kittanning, Pa.-based Armstrong Center for Medicine and Health appointed Nichole Geraci COO.

16. Ascension Wisconsin, a ministry market of St. Louis-based Ascension, named Monica Hilt COO.

17. Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health named Garrett Hoover president and COO of Carroll Hospital in Westminster, Md.

18. TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., named Nick Howald COO.

19. Medical City Plano (Texas) named Cameron Howard COO.

20. Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, N.H., selected Jeffrey Hughes as COO.

21. UChicago Medicine health system tapped Thomas Jackiewicz as president of the University of Chicago Medical Center and COO of the health system.

22. Alex Jackson was named COO and president of Spokane-based MultiCare Rockwood Clinic.

23. Portsmouth (N.H.) Regional Hospital named Matthew Larkin COO.

24. Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point in Hudson, Fla., part of HCA's West Florida Division, selected Paige Laughlin as COO.

25. Columbus-based OhioHealth named John McWhorter COO.

26. Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Fla., named Joshua Moore COO.

27. Gary Park, COO of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health Care, will retire Feb. 28.

28. St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare promoted Angelleen Peters-Lewis, PhD, RN, Barnes-Jewish Hospital vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer, to COO.

29. St. Luke's Health System in Boise, Idaho, filled top executive roles, including naming Pam Lindemoen COO.

30. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.) Medical Center named Diego Perilla COO, according to Sarasota Magazine.

31. Nicklaus Children's Health System named Perry Ann Reed senior vice president and COO of the Miami-based health system and president of Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

32. Jason Roeback assumed COO responsibilities for Grove City (Pa.) Medical Center.

33. St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho, named Taylor Rudd COO.

34. Slidell (La.) Memorial Hospital named Holly Sanchez COO.

35. Utica, N.Y.-based Mohawk Valley Health System named Mansoor Shahid senior vice president and COO.

36. Saint Michael's Medical Center in Newark, N.J., named Alan Sickles, MD, as COO.

37. Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health Services tapped Michael Silverman to serve as COO of St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown, N.Y.

38. D. Christopher Sloan joined Capital Medical Center in Olympia, Wash., as COO.

39. Jefferson Health New Jersey in Voorhees named Brian Sweeney president and COO.

40. Good Samaritan in Vincennes, Ind., promoted Adam Thacker to COO.

41. Greensburg, Pa.-based Excela Health tapped Jeffrey Tiesi as executive vice president and COO.

42. Doctors Hospital of Sarasota (Fla.) named Allyssa Tobitt COO.

43. Hudson, N.Y.-based Columbia Memorial Health named Dorothy Urschel, DNP, COO.

44. UnityPoint Health-Trinity, which operates four hospitals in Rock Island, Ill., Moline, Ill., Bettendorf, Iowa, and Muscatine, Iowa, named Barb Weber, MSN, RN, as its COO.

45. Joe White is the new COO of Nashville, Tenn.-based TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center, part of HCA Healthcare's TriStar Division.

46. Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare named Jason Zachariah COO.

