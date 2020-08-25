Excela Health names new COO

Greensburg, Pa.-based Excela Health has tapped Jeffrey Tiesi as executive vice president and COO, officials announced Aug. 24.

Mr. Tiesi most recently served as senior vice president and COO of White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital, part of New York City-based Montefiore Health System. He was a system vice president for Geisinger Health System in Danville, Pa., 12 years, and he also was vice president at the Guthrie Clinic in Sayre, Pa.

Mr. Tiesi earned his master's in health services administration from the University of Pittsburgh.

